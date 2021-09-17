Masks return to Smith’s, other Kroger stores for employees

(ABC4) – Employees at Smith’s Food and Drug and all other Kroger stores are again required to wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status.

In early August, Kroger, the parent company of Smith’s and the largest grocery chain in the U.S., updated its masking guidelines. Those guidelines required unvaccinated employees to wear masks.

In a new update, the Kroger Company says it is “now requiring all associates and contractors to wear a mask when in our stores, offices, and other facilities regardless of vaccination status.”

Customers are “strongly encouraged,” but not required, to wear masks.

At Smith’s and all other Kroger stores, the company says enhanced cleaning and physical distancing continue. Employees are still being offered a $100 one-time payment for receiving the recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

If you have not yet received your COVID-19 vaccine, you can make an appointment at your nearest Smith’s Food and Drug by visiting kroger.com.