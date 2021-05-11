Masks required in Salt Lake City facilities under new executive order

FILE – In this Wednesday, April 8, 2020, file photo, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall wears a face mask as she attends the daily COVID-19 media briefing at the Capitol in Salt Lake City. A police department vowed Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, to cooperate with multiple investigations of the shooting of a 13-year-old autistic boy by officers in the Salt Lake City area. Mendenhall said in a statement late Sunday, Sept. 6 that the shooting was a tragedy and called for a swift and transparent investigation. (Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, Pool, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Masks are one again required in Salt Lake City facilities under a new executive order signed by Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

While the law – dubbed the COVID-19 endgame law – effectively ended the city’s mask mandate, Mayor Mendenhall is allowed to enact this new Executive Order.

The order mandates city employees and members of the public to wear a mask when in a City facility.

“I’m committed to keeping our City team healthy, and ensuring the members of the public we interact with stay safe. Our City’s transmission and vaccination data, coupled with the advice of the CDC to continue wearing masks indoors tells me that we need to keep doing what has worked – wearing masks,” Mayor Mendenhall says.

This order, which you can read below, is similiar to what the State of Utah and Salt Lake County have in place for their facilities.

For city employees, masks will be required inside City facilities, City vehicles, or when acting within the scope of City employment indoors.

For those visiting a City facility, masks will also be required. The order gives City employees the right to refuse to provide in-person service to any individual who does not wear a mask in a City facility.

Exceptions to the executive order include the following, as well as individuals with specific medical conditions:

While actively eating or drinking, provided that the individual remains in place while eating or drinking;

While alone or only with other members of the same household in an office, room, cubicle, vehicle, or similar enclosure;

When communicating as or with an individual who is deaf or hard of hearing if the speaker wears a face shield or uses alternative protection such as a plexiglass barrier;

When engaging in work authorized by the City where wearing a face mask would create a risk to the individual, as determined by government safety guidelines;

When needed to confirm an identity

While outdoors and maintaining a physical distance of at least six feet from any individual from a different household; and

Children younger than three years old.

This Executive Order is effective from May 10, 2021, and will remain in effect until otherwise amended or rescinded. You can read the full order here: