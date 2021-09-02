Masks encouraged, not required, at Utes game with 50k+ in attendance

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Utah, more than 50,000 spectators gathered at Rice-Eccles Stadium Thursday to watch the Utes open the football season.

Neither masks nor vaccination proof were required.

State law is clear, according to a spokesperson for the University of Utah. In the same way the publicly-funded university can’t mandate masks in classrooms, the law also applies to the stadium.

Instead, mask wearing is strongly encouraged.

“We brought masks,” said Utes fan Richard Hirschi.

“If we get herded together with a lot of people we’ll probably put them on. But it’s nice to have that option instead of forcing you to wear it,” he added.

The University of Utah announced last week they will require vaccines for students, with exceptions for personal, medical or religious reasons.