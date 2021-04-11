Masks could save over 14,000 lives by August, says new COVID-19 model

Pedestrians in protective masks pass a storefront on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, as restrictions on operations are imposed due to an increase in COVID-19 infections in the Far Rockaway neighborhood of the borough of Queens in New York. After shutdowns swept entire nations during the first surge of the coronavirus earlier this year, some countries and U.S. states are trying more targeted measures as cases rise again around the world. New York’s new round of shutdowns zeroes in on individual neighborhoods, closing schools and businesses in hot spots measuring just a few square miles. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

(ABC4) – Keeping your mask on a little longer could save thousands of lives, according to new COVID-19 model.

The model, from the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), estimates that 618,523 Americans will have died from COVID-19 by August 1.

If 95% of Americans wore masks, the model’s projection drops to 604,413 – a decrease of 14,110.

In a worst-case scenario, in which those who are vaccinated return to living with the mobility we had before COVID-19, IHME projects 697,593 Americans will die because of the virus by August 1. That’s an increase of 79,050 over the current projection. This projection does factor in the rate of vaccine distribution and the spread of more transmissible variants.

By mid-April, all 50 states are expected to open up vaccine eligibility to everyone 16-years-old and older. This comes as multiple variants continue to spread in the U.S.

COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

Since early January, the U.S. has widely scene a decrease in new COVID-19 cases reported each day.

On January 8, the U.S. saw its largest single-day increase in new cases at over 300,000. Since then, vaccines have become more widely accessible and new cases reported dipped – the U.S. hasn’t seen a day with more than 100,000 new cases confirmed since February 11.

But as vaccines began rolling out, COVID-19 variants began popping up across the nation.

According to the CDC, over 19,500 cases of the B.1.1.7. variant – or the U.K. variant – have been reported across the country. Over 400 cases of each of the B.1.351 and P.1 variants have also been reported. These new, more transmissible variants have prompted healthcare officials nationwide to urge Americans to be patient and continue following COVID-19 safety guidelines.

IHME projections for Utah

In the Beehive State, based on current data, IHME projects Utah will see 2,254 COVID-19 deaths by August 1. As of April 11, 2,159 Utahns have lost their lives to the virus. If 95% of Utahns wore masks, that projection dips to 2,223. In the worst-case scenario, IHME projects 2,392 Utahns could die because of COVID-19.

IHME’s projections are based not only on the new numbers reported daily, but vaccination rates within the state.

As of April 11, over 1.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with over 679,300 Utahns now fully vaccinated.

Only two of the current COVID-19 variants of concern have been reported in Utah, according to the CDC. Over 220 cases of the B.1.1.7. variant have been detected in Utah while just three cases of the P.1 variant have been reported.

Utah's COVID-19 numbers are updated daily