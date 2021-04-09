‘Mask Up’: UTA still requires mask-wearing after end of Utah mask mandate

A mask required sign is displayed on the entrance to a business Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Even though Utah’s State mask mandate ends Saturday, April 10, the Utah Transit Authority says they will still be requiring masks on the system and within UTA buildings and facilities.

UTA says the safety of riders and employees is the organization’s top priority.

Though some of the COVID-19 restrictions are beginning to relax, UTA wants to reiterate its

commitment to keeping the system clean and the community safe.

Throughout the pandemic, UTA says they have closely followed guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Utah Department of Health, and other medical experts.

Recently, the CDC issued an order requiring face masks to be worn by public transit riders and operators nationwide to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As Utah’s largest public transit system, and under the regulation of the Federal Transit

Administration, UTA says they will continue to comply with the order to keep masks on until further notice.

The transit authority added that as tens of thousands depend on UTA’s essential services they remain committed to keeping Utah’s economy string and the community moving.

Riders will still see signs posted on the bus and rail system advising riders of the mask requirement.

UTA will also provide face masks on vehicles for riders who need them. Masks are also available for pick up at UTA Customer Service locations.

Riders may also call Customer Service at (801)RIDE-UTA and have a mask mailed to them.

UTA says they are enforcing the mask requirement with information and education.

Children under two years of age as well as employees and riders who have a medical condition that prevent them from being able to wear a mask are exempt from the mask requirement.

UTA will continue to disinfect all vehicles, stations, and facilities, including all surfaces that are frequently touched using EPA-approved disinfectants daily.

In addition, UVC lights are being installed inside the HVAC units on light rail vehicles. The UVC lights sterilize the air flowing throughout the vehicles, according to police.