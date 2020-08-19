Mask Up Kearns: Community gathers in response to coronavirus pandemic relief efforts

Coronavirus Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Tuesday, Community leaders in the Kearns Township in conjunction with the Kearns Precinct Police Officers orchestrated a Food Drive where residents and businesses of the Kearns community were able to receive a free mask.

The Police Officers “1000 Reasons Why We Love Kearns” food drive donations were accepted at the Kearns Recreation Center from 6:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Kearns Community Council and Kearns Metro Township Council provided the washable face coverings to anyone in need of a mask in efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Organizers set a goal of 1000 nonperishable food items to donate to the local food bank. A donation was not required to obtain the free face covering.

The event served as another way the Kearns community stands strong together to fight hunger and the coronavirus pandemic.

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Updates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.
Tracy Smith
Curtis Booker
Curtis Booker, joined the ABC4 family in January of 2019 as a Digital Content Producer. In May of 2019, he transitioned into learning the inner workings of becoming a news producer assisting with various shows. Curtis most recently rejoined the Digital team as a multi-media journalist in February of 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story