Mask Up Kearns: Community gathers in response to coronavirus pandemic relief efforts

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Tuesday, Community leaders in the Kearns Township in conjunction with the Kearns Precinct Police Officers orchestrated a Food Drive where residents and businesses of the Kearns community were able to receive a free mask.

The Police Officers “1000 Reasons Why We Love Kearns” food drive donations were accepted at the Kearns Recreation Center from 6:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Kearns Community Council and Kearns Metro Township Council provided the washable face coverings to anyone in need of a mask in efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Organizers set a goal of 1000 nonperishable food items to donate to the local food bank. A donation was not required to obtain the free face covering.

The event served as another way the Kearns community stands strong together to fight hunger and the coronavirus pandemic.