Mary Kaye Huntsman tests positive for COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Former Utah first lady Mary Kaye Huntsman, wife of current Republican candidate for governor Jon Huntsman Jr., said Thursday she has tested positive for COVID-19 just as her husband recovers from having the virus.
She said in an Instagram post that she’s worried about the rest of the household.
Jon Huntsman Jr., former ambassador to China and Russia, tweeted that he plans to care for his wife because he is “fully recovered.”
He said other members of their family plan to get tested again. Several staffers from his campaign also have been infected.