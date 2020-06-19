Mary Kaye Huntsman tests positive for COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Former Utah first lady Mary Kaye Huntsman, wife of current Republican candidate for governor Jon Huntsman Jr., said Thursday she has tested positive for COVID-19 just as her husband recovers from having the virus.

She said in an Instagram post that she’s worried about the rest of the household.

Jon Huntsman Jr., former ambassador to China and Russia, tweeted that he plans to care for his wife because he is “fully recovered.”

Bad news – love of my life, Mary Kaye, tested positive for #Covid_19. Good news – I’m now fully recovered & can be her caregiver without worry. Rest of our gang has been tested again. Praying they avoid it! These aren’t easy days, let’s love each other a little more. #covidhouse — Jon Huntsman (@JonHuntsman) June 18, 2020

He said other members of their family plan to get tested again. Several staffers from his campaign also have been infected.