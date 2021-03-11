March 11, 2020: A tipping point for the COVID-19 pandemic in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – It has been one year since the coronavirus pandemic really began taking over our lives.

COVID-19 had been making headlines throughout early 2020, but March 11, 2020, is when the virus began rattling the lives of many Americans.

While the virus seemed limited to Asia and Europe – as well as numerous cruise ships – it soon unleashed an intense battle in the United States.

Here’s a look at what happened locally one year ago:

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall declares State of Local Emergency to prepare for potential COVID-19 spread

While no known cases of COVID-19 had yet been reported in Salt Lake City, recently-elected Mayor Erin Mendenhall declared a State of Local Emergency on March 10 that began settling in on March 11.

“Doing so will help us to ensure our city’s financial stability, and the continuity of vital operations in the event that we experience the spread of this virus,” Mayor Mendenhall said at the time.

World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a pandemic

Expressing increasing alarm about mounting infections, the World Health Organization declared that the global coronavirus crisis had reached pandemic level.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who heads the U.N. agency, said that day that the WHO was “deeply concerned by the alarming levels of spread and severity” of the outbreak. He also expressed concern about “the alarming levels of inaction.”

This came as Italy weighed tighter restrictions, Britain’s government announced a $39 billion stimulus package, and the U.S. caseload surpassed 1,000.

Utah’s third case of COVID-19 confirmed

The Utah Department of Health and the Summit County Health Department announced the state’s third case of COVID-19 – a male patient younger than 60 who traveled to Europe and had close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case during that travel.

President Trump suspends travel between U.S., Europe for 30 days

President Donald Trump speaks in an address to the nation from the Oval Office at the White House about the coronavirus Wednesday, March, 11, 2020, in Washington. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

President Donald Trump speaks in an address to the nation from the Oval Office at the White House about the coronavirus Wednesday, March, 11, 2020, in Washington. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Then-President Donald Trump announced he would suspend all travel between the U.S. and Europe for 30 days to combat COVID-19.

“We made a lifesaving move with early action on China,” Trump said. “Now we must take the same action with Europe.”

Travel restrictions nationally and globally would go on to expand as the pandemic worsened.

Earlier in the day, chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said he anticipated things would get worse in America before they got better in regards to the pandemic.

NCAA confirms Utah State, BYU would play in NCAA Tournament in empty arena

On March 11, the NCAA announced the Division I basketball tournament games would not be open to the general public because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

A day later, the tournament was called off entirely, as well as all other NCAA championships for the remainder of the academic season.

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for COVID-19

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

FILE – In this Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Tom Hanks, left, and Rita Wilson arrive at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The couple have tested positive for the coronavirus, the actor said in a statement Wednesday, March 11. The 63-year-old actor said they will be “tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

In this image from video, Tom Hanks speaks during the Celebrating America event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP)

Tom Hanks and his actress-singer wife Rita Wilson became the most famous people to publicly announce a positive test for COVID-19.

Hanks had been in Australia shooting an Elvis Presley biopic.

Grocery store shelves went empty as concerns rose over price gouging

As shoppers emptied shelves of toilet paper and hand sanitizer, there was real concern about price gouging online.

According to a report by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group:

“As the outbreak became more widespread, the price of most of the sanitizers and masks rose at least 50 percent higher than the 90-day average. Even one in six products sold directly by Amazon — not third-party vendors using the online marketplace — saw prices rise at least 50 percent higher in February, as Americans became more aware of the Coronavirus.”

It would continue to be an issue in the coming weeks.

Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert tests positive, NBA suspends season

Over a handful of hours, the NBA season quickly changed after Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

Just minutes before tipoff on March 11, 2020, the Jazz game at Oklahoma City was postponed “due to unforeseen circumstances.” Jazz center Gobert was ruled out before the game with an unspecified illness. It was later reported that Gobert had tested positive for coronavirus.

This came just days after Gobert playfully touched all the microphones and recording devices as a joke, appearing to make light of new rules for reporters amid the virus outbreak.

That night, the NBA suspended the season. The Jazz did not play the Thunder and the NBA season did not resume until a ‘bubble’ was formed in Florida for the season to continue.