All Utah ski and snowboard resorts temporarily close due to coronavirus pandemic

All of Utah’s ski resorts closed as coronavirus spreads in Utah.
Ski Resorts currently closed:
- Alta
- Beaver Mountain
- Brian Head
- Brighton
- Cherry Peak
- Deer Valley Resort
- Eagle Point Resort
- Nordic Valley
- Park City Mountain Resort
- Powder Mountain
- Snowbird…Snowbird announces pass holder promise for 2020/2021 season
- Snowbasin Resorts
- Sundance
- Solitude Mountain Resort
- Sun Valley
- Woodward
CDC recommends keeping gatherings to less than 50 people for the next 2 months
The spread of the virus has caused the cancelation of Utah State Parks, sporting events, concerts, and other mass gatherings per the Utah Department of Health’s recommendations.
