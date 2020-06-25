Mask wearing in Utah Q&A

Coronavirus test concept. Test tubes for 2019-nCoV analysis and medical form Coronavirus test over laboratory desk. Chinese Wuhan virus outbreak.

Utah (ABC4 News) – Questions are surfacing after Utah Governor Gary Herbert announced Wednesday he would consider approving plans proposed by Utah mayors to make face coverings required in certain situations.

Currently, there is no statewide requirement for face coverings to be worn while in public.

During Wednesday’s press conference Gov. Herbert said he wants local governments to make requests to require face masks if they see fit.

See the full press conference below:

ABC4 News knows there are many questions surrounding mask-wearing in Utah. We created a Q&A to help answer some common concerns.

***The following information was provided by Utah’s COVID-19 Community Task Force.

Q: Why does wearing a face covering help stop the spread of COVID-19?

A: Coronavirus is spread through respiratory droplets that exit through both the mouth and nose. The Salt Lake Health Department says people who honestly care to protect the community will wear their face-covering properly, covering the mouth and the nose.

Courtesy: Salt Lake Health Department

Q: Where should I be wearing a mask?

A: It’s recommended to wear a face-covering at all indoor settings. For outdoors setting consider wearing a face covering if social distancing is not possible.

Q: Will wearing a mask really help preventing the virus to spreading?

A: Yes. According to Utah Health officials, mask-wearing will curb the spread. Officials say face-covering efforts have and will limit the spread of COVID-19 in Utah. See demonstration video below.

Q: What are the concerns about mandating masks statewide?

A: Gov. Herbert said we are not a one-size-fits-all state, some communities won’t need a mask mandate and others may benefit from it. He encouraged people to wear a mask not only for their own safety but for the safety of all.

Q: Where can I get a mask?

A: The state has a goal to provide every Utahn with a mask. Check out ‘A Mask for every Utahn’ to order yours.

Gov. Herbert reminded Utahns this pandemic didn’t come with any type of playbook. He said we the people of Utah, need to come together.