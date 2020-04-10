Macey’s, Dan’s, Dick’s Market, Lin’s and Fresh Market stores add senior shopping hours, new pharmacy services

(ABC4 News)- Associated Retail Operations (ARO) stores, including Macey’s, Dan’s, Dick’s Market, Lin’s and Fresh Market stores are doing their part to protect the vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic.

David Rice, President of Associated Retail Operations said their stores have added hours specifically for seniors or those who are immunocompromised to Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7 to 9 a.m.

The stores have also added curbside pickup (in locations without drive up windows), direct mail, or same-day delivery to their pharmacy services. The new services will be available Monday, April 13.

Curbside services will be available from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Guests interested in this service are asked to park in a designated parking stall and call the number on the sign. A team member will bring your medications to you in the comfort of your car for no additional cost.

Same-day home deliveries, offered at participating locations, will cost $10 per delivery. Home deliveries must be within a 10-mile radius from the store location. If you’re interested in delivery, notify the pharmacy. Once the prescription is filled and ready to be dispensed, the pharmacy team will contact the patient to verify delivery information and collect the copay and delivery fee.

To receive your pharmacy by mail you must put in a request. Deliveries will be picked up Monday through Friday at 10 a.m. by the USPS and delivered by First Class mail. Mail order is offered during regular pharmacy hours and delivered during regular USPS delivery times. Standard postage rates will apply, however, until April 30 mail order prescriptions postage rates will be waived.

“We’re currently making great strides with new opportunities for our guests to shop in various ways that works best for them, like online shopping or mobile checkout. The expansion of new methods for pharmacy pickup demonstrates that we are committed to finding solutions to help our guests practice social distancing—we truly care about the safety of our guests and team. We will continue to look for the best ways that we can meet the needs of our community.” Rice said.

Other stores with hours specifically for seniors include Costco, Sam’s Club, Smith’s, Target and more.

NOTE: ARO stores will be closed on Easter Sunday in order to give their team a day off. Traditionally, these locally owned retail locations would have had limited hours on Easter. For a list of other places closed, click here.

Latest stories: