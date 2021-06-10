LIVE NOW: Lt. Governor to give update on Utah’s COVID-19 response

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson and state Department of Health deputy director Dr. Michelle Hofmann are scheduled to provide updates on the ongoing health crisis from the State Capitol building Thursday at 11 a.m.

The briefing comes two weeks after the previous COVID-19 update from Governor Spencer J. Cox, who announced regular updates would become less frequent than they had been. Previously, briefings were held each week.

This is will the first state COVID-19 briefing without Gov. Cox in attendance since he took office.

On Wednesday, the Department of Health reported 360 new COVID-19 cases, which was the largest single-day increase since May 18. The department also reported two additional deaths.

