Looking for work? Here are some companies hiring in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – With so many Utahns unexpectedly out of work amid the coronavirus outbreak, we thought we would begin compiling a list of companies that are hiring in Utah. We will continue to update this list.

Smith’s Food and Drug (Hiring at locations around the state)

Barney Trucking (West Valley and Salina)

Home Depot (Hiring at locations around the state)

Amazon (Hiring in Salt Lake, West Jordan, American Fork)

Target (Hiring at locations around the state)

Walmart (Hiring at locations around the state)

CVS (Hiring at locations around the state)

BioFire (Salt Lake)

Progrexion (Hiring in Salt Lake and Utah Counties)

United States Postal Service (Hiring at locations around the state)

US Army

Have we missed any? Let us know! Email our ABC4.com team here: ktvxdigitalnews@nexstar.tv

