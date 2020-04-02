Looking for work? Here are some companies hiring in Utah

1  of  2
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – With so many Utahns unexpectedly out of work amid the coronavirus outbreak, we thought we would begin compiling a list of companies that are hiring in Utah. We will continue to update this list.

  • Smith’s Food and Drug (Hiring at locations around the state)
  • Barney Trucking (West Valley and Salina)
  • Home Depot (Hiring at locations around the state)
  • Amazon (Hiring in Salt Lake, West Jordan, American Fork)
  • Target (Hiring at locations around the state)
  • Walmart (Hiring at locations around the state)
  • CVS (Hiring at locations around the state)
  • BioFire (Salt Lake)
  • Progrexion (Hiring in Salt Lake and Utah Counties)
  • United States Postal Service (Hiring at locations around the state)
  • US Army

