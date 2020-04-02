Looking for work? Here are some companies hiring in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – With so many Utahns unexpectedly out of work amid the coronavirus outbreak, we thought we would begin compiling a list of companies that are hiring in Utah. We will continue to update this list.
- Smith’s Food and Drug (Hiring at locations around the state)
- Barney Trucking (West Valley and Salina)
- Home Depot (Hiring at locations around the state)
- Amazon (Hiring in Salt Lake, West Jordan, American Fork)
- Target (Hiring at locations around the state)
- Walmart (Hiring at locations around the state)
- CVS (Hiring at locations around the state)
- BioFire (Salt Lake)
- Progrexion (Hiring in Salt Lake and Utah Counties)
- United States Postal Service (Hiring at locations around the state)
- US Army
Have we missed any? Let us know! Email our ABC4.com team here: ktvxdigitalnews@nexstar.tv
Have a question about coronavirus? Ask them here
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Updates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
What others are clicking on:
What to do if you’re laid off due to coronavirus pandemic
United States Postal Service looking to full hundreds of positions throughout Utah
New Utah unemployment claims up 2400% from last year