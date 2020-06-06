SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A lifelong advocate for veterans in Utah, passed away earlier this week at the Salt Lake Veterans Home. William E. Christoffersen would have celebrated his 94th birthday on Saturday, June 6th passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

Christoffersen, a World War II Army veteran, spent a lifetime serving his country, both in and out

of uniform. For 75 years, he was an active member of The American Legion, one of the nation’s largest veterans service organizations.

Governor. Gary R. Herbert said “as a World War II veteran, William Christoffersen embodied the Greatest Generation and its commitment to service, personal responsibility and hard work. The state of Utah named the William E. Christoffersen Veterans Home in his honor in 2013 as a tribute and reflection of his life’s work.”

Throughout his lifetime, Christoffersen fought and lobbied in Washington, D.C. for veterans,

meeting with members of Congress, Armed Forces leadership and several U.S. presidents. Many

of his bills continue to serve as the basis of policies for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

today.

After joining the American Legion’s National Executive Committee, Christoffersen made it his goal to build a veterans home in Utah to ensure veterans’ long-term care. It took 35 years, but under Governor Mike Leavitt, the Salt Lake Veterans Home finally opened in 1998. The home was later named in recognition of Christoffersen in 2013.

Due to restrictions related to COVID-19 a memorial service will be held at a future date for

family and friends.



The Christoffersen family encourages individuals to donate to their favorite charity instead of

flowers in recognition of Bill’s life of serving others. His obituary may be viewed at legacy.com.

