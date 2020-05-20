Long term care facilities added to the Utah COVID-19 case count updates

UPDATE 5/20/2020

There are now 109 long-term care facilities reportedly impacted by the virus. Of those 86 have recovered. Two-hundred and nine residents have tested positive and 183 health care workers. Thirty-three residents have died.

UPDATE: 5/15/2020

As of Friday, 100 healthcare facilities were impacted by COVID-19. Seventy-eight of them were resolved. Thirty-one residents have died from COVID-19, and 151 healthcare workers have tested positive.

5/15/2020

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The State of Utah will now release COVID-19 case counts in long term care facilities.

The Utah Department of Health tells ABC4 News the information will include:

the names of facilities with active cases (and as soon as the outbreak is resolved that facility will drop off the list)

the number of facilities our HAI team has helped.

the number of facilities that have resolved the situation

the number of residents who tested positive (cumulative)

the number of resident deaths (only those in licensed facilities)

the number of positive health care workers

The information can be found under the ‘Care Facilities’ tab.

“This tab identifies the outbreaks and cases at licensed long term care facilities, assisted living facilities, nursing homes, and intermediate care facilities for the mentally disabled,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn.

As of Thursday, 97 healthcare facilities were impacted by COVID-19. Seventy-seven of them were resolved. Thirty residents have died from COVID-19, and 150 healthcare workers have tested positive.

Facilities with Active Cases include:

Highland Cove Assisted Living

Woodland Park

Medallion Manor

The Ridge Foothill Sr. Living

Aspen Ridge West

Heritage Park

St. Jospeh Villa

Aspen Ridge of Utah Valley

“Our frontline workers are doing an amazing job at protecting residents and themselves against COVID-19,” said Dr. Dunn. “You know we have had some outbreaks and that is an unfortunate situation but we are defiantly doing a really good job of controlling the spread when we do identify outbreaks.”

