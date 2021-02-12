Logan area residents with upcoming COVID-19 vaccine appointments invited to get dose on Friday

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – If you had an appointment to get a vaccine in the Logan area for next week, health officials are offering you the chance to move your appointment up after extra doses became available.

Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson took to Twitter Friday morning to say “Lots of new appointments opened up in Logan for today. If you already have an appointment at @BearRiverHealth and would like to move it up to today, or don’t have an appointment and would like to get in today, click the link below: brhd.jotform.com/210415681991963.”

A little while later, Governor Spencer Cox tweeted, saying the additional appointments are because of a mistake.

“Staff in Logan area mistakenly pulled extra doses of vaccine from the freezer yesterday and need to use it today. If you have an appointment next week you can move it up or schedule to come in today. No doses will be wasted.”

The virtual form from Bear River Health Department asks if you are already scheduled for another clinic, saying they will cancel your upcoming appointment. As of 8:30 a.m. Friday morning, there are numerous appointments available throughout the day.

To register for a Friday appointment, click here.