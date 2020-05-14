1  of  2
Local, veteran-owned business donates pies to healthcare workers at McKay Dee Hospital

Courtesy: James Gourmet

Ogden, Utah (ABC4 News) — James Edward, owner of James Gourmet and a military veteran, will deliver his sweet potato pies to the Crisis Team at McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden Thursday.

The local business is reaching out in an effort to thank frontline healthcare workers.

