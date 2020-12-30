Local teacher disappointed vaccines are delayed, excited to see students

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News) – Instead of getting vaccinated in early January, Utah educators will have to wait a few more weeks or worst case scenario until mid-February.

“I am not too bothered by it,” says teacher Tanner Warner.

Warner is a science teacher at Roots High School, a farm-based charter school in West Valley City. He is not waiting longer to get back inside the classroom.

“So I am sad, but I know I would rather us be online for a little bit and then everyone come back and be happy and healthy,” Warner tells ABC4.

Warner, like thousands of other Utah educators, were planning to get the vaccine in early January but, because of delayed vaccine shipments, that pushed the opportunity to potentially mid-February.

“Our time will come, it will come soon enough,” Warner says.

Canyons School District, one of the state’s largest, says district-wide, 73%, or nearly 6,000 educators, say they would get the shot.

“We are disappointed that the clinics would not move on as we originally anticipated,” Jeff Haynie district spokesperson tells ABC4.

When the vaccine arrives, the district says it is ready to mobilize.

“We put together a team at the district office to put together a day-long or two-day long vaccination clinic,” Haynie explains.

Warner says he anticipates the day he can return to the classroom.

“My favorite thing about teaching is interacting in person with the students I love the kids.”