Local grocers helping to stop spread of COVID-19 with new protection measures

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A local grocery story chain is helping to stop the spread of coronavirus but taking additional measures to protect their teams and shoppers.

Associated Retail Operations (Macey’s, Dan’s, Dick’s Market, Lin’s and Fresh Market stores) said in a press release they are providing cloth masks, face shields, and bandanas to their teams as well as using mobile checkouts, tap to pay options, have installed plexiglass barriers and have temporarily discontinued the use of reusable bags as preventative measures to help stop the spread of Coronavirus.

“We are doing everything possible to protect our team and our guests, and recently we were able to acquire masks for our associates” said Darin Peirce, Vice President of Associated Retail Operations (ARO). “Therefore, we are requiring our team to wear a provided face covering in the form of a cloth mask, face shield or bandana. Similarly, we have also required all our local vendors and suppliers to wear masks both while working in backrooms and while on the sales floor.”

The grocery chain is also strongly encouraging their shoppers to wear their own masks or similar face coverings while in their stores and other public locations.

The grocer said they availability for their shoppers to use “Skip”- a mobile app that allows customers to checkout from the convenience of their mobile phone. Customers can use Skip to scan items as they go and checkout without stopping at a register, just a quick verification before leaving the store. Skip also allows customers to pay with Google Pay and Apple Pay, eliminating the need of inserting a card into the pin pad.

“We know, at this time, some guests may have concerns about shopping in grocery stores,” said Ashlee Johnstun, director of customer relations for Associated Retail Operations. “Using Skip gives our customers the opportunity to checkout on their phone. Using the app is easy, you simply scan your items on your phone, pay through your phone, flash your phone to the cashier or attendant for verification and then you can leave the store”

About Associated Retail Operations

Associated Retail Operations encompasses Macey’s, Lin’s, Dan’s, Dick’s Market and Fresh Market grocery stores in Utah. The stores are locally owned and operated under Associated Food Stores and strive to provide high quality products, competitive prices and top-notch customer service.



