Local food trucks reopen for business

Saturday was the second day since Utah moved to the moderate risk category.

The change allows businesses to reopen to try and recoup the money they’ve lost that includes food trucks.

To mark the occasion, the Food Truck League is hosting the Food Truck Takeout in Sugarhouse.

It’s located at 2234 S Highland Drive in Salt Lake City.

The League says some on the state’s most popular food trucks will be there throughout the month.

Toro Tacos is also preparing to reopen its food truck on Monday. It’s after being closed for nearly a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Toros is located at 50 East 500 South in Salt Lake City.

Its owner, Javier Sanchez, explains how he intends to keep the public safe while still operating his business.

“We’re going to keep the social distancing by marking on the sidewalk with tape,” said Sanchez. “The six feet, and when people approach the vending cart they’re not going to have access to all the condiments and hot sauces.”

Instead, an employee will dispense all condiments while wearing a mask and gloves.