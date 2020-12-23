Utah company providing rapid COVID-19 testing, by appointment

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – A local company is now open to the public for COVID-19 testing.

Lab to You LLC tells ABC4 that testing is now available at its locations in Salt Lake and Davis counties.

Testing is drive-up, by appointment only with limited lines to wait in.

Lab to You is offering Rapid Shallow Nasal Swab testing with results in 15 minutes. Results are available to the patient dashboard online.

To schedule an appointment, visit lab2you.care.

Previously, Lab to You was only open for businesses and the film industry with mobile testing.

Jeff Midgley of TNT First Aid created Lab to You to provide on-site testing for people on sets for Utah’s film and television industry.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and it’s imposed shutdown, Midgley came up with an idea to start training people to keep sets safe.

He explains, “We were 3 weeks from going bankrupt, we didn’t qualify for the programs offered, I wanted to work, people depended on me, holy crap, what am I going to do?”

His answer? Training COVID-19 compliance officers and creating a way to keep people safe on set.

This enabled Utah to be the first state in the country to start film and television work amid the pandemic.

According to Midgley, “Our (COVID-19) numbers at the time were lower than any other place in the nation, and that allowed for a crew of 35-50 people to work, which is the number needed for most commercials.”

Midgley says he realized the only way you could get tested was if you were sick and being pro-active was the key, so he created a secondary company called Lab to You.

Here’s more on Lab to You, and how the pandemic impacted Utah’s film industry.