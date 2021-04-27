LIVE NOW: U of U health officials discuss plans for J&J vaccine

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Health officials with the University of Utah will be holding a press conference at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday to discuss a plan to restart the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Utah.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was previously put on pause after 15 people reported they developed a rare blood clot after receiving the vaccine.

11 days later, on April 23, the CDC and FDA lifted the nationwide pause on the vaccine after determining that the vaccine’s benefits outweigh the rare risk of blood clots.

U of U health officials agreed with the CDC and FDA’s decision, saying in a news release, “Reports of blood clots following the use of the J&J vaccine are rare and the potential benefits outweigh potential risks.”

Health officials will also be addressing “vaccine hesitancy” in the Beehive State.

According to a recent study by the CDC, 8% of Americans have missed the second dose of their COVID-19 vaccines, which is up 3.4% from March.

On Tuesday, the Utah Department of Health announced 327 new COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the total number of Utahns who have tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the pandemic to 396,004.