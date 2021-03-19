LIVE NOW: U of U Health discusses role in new CDC COVID-19 school guidance

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention recently announced a change to its guidance for schools, reducing the recommended distancing between students from six feet to three feet.

The Utah HERO Project, a collaboration between U of U Health and the David Eccles School of Business, will announce findings from a major research study that helped informed the CDC’s guidance.

Experts will review data and discuss guidance updates during a Friday afternoon press conference, which you can watch above starting at 12:30 p.m.