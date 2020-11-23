Governor and state leaders announce changes to the current mandate, Utahns urged to keep gatherings small

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert takes off his mask before speaking during the daily briefing on the state’s efforts to fight COVID-19 Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Hebert said he will require face masks at state-run buildings that include liquor stores and higher education offices and approve a request from the state’s largest county to make face coverings required in certain situations. But the Republican governor stopped short of implementing a statewide requirement for face coverings as several other states have done such as Washington, California and New York. (Steve Griffin/ Deseret News via AP, Pool)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Governor Gary Herbert updatedUtahns on the pandemic situation going into Thanksgiving.

He talked about maintaining social distancing and reiterated washing your hands.

He said “Be thankful, and be careful.”

Dr. Dun stepped up and spoke about the new cases and mentioned the 7 day rolling average has stabilized which is good news.

Rich Saunders spoke next talking about the change in public mandates. The current emergency order is expiring. The new order will return Utah to the transmission alerts At midnight 26 out of 29 counties in Utah will be placed in a high transmission alert.

Masks will be worn indoors and outdoors when social distancing is possible. Indoor limits on gatherings have been removed from households but they do recommend the numbers are kept small.

New rules were adopted for all venues.

Taylor Dean spoke next. Utahns were urged to mask up, and data was presented that masks do help keep the case counts down, subsequently helping the economy.

The Governor did remind everyone there is a mask mandate for for all 29 counties.

At the end the Governor asked Utahns not to be glum and told the story of a great grandfather who was on the Mayflower. He talked about the first Thanksgiving. He said he sees similarities in the troubled times of today as those in the past. The process of finding answers, a light at the end of the tunnel

He spoke about what he was thankful for. Including being grateful for people who are wearing masks and talked about having a can do attitude.

The Governor wished everyone a happy and safe Thanksgiving,