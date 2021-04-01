LIVE: Gov. Cox April 1 COVID-19 update

Utah (ABC4) – Utah Governor Spencer Cox and other state officials will provide a COVID-19 update on Thursday, April 1 at 11 a.m.

According to a press release from the Governors office, during this week’s briefing Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson will announce the launch of the Lieutenant Governor’s new returnship initiative.

“The announcement includes a new executive order directing state agencies to create new returnship opportunities. Additionally, it will include information regarding the launch of a new $15 million round of grant funding as part of the state’s Learn & Work program,” the release states.

“Learn & Work is supported by GOED, through the Talent Ready Utah Center, and the Utah System of Higher Education. The two will provide enhanced funding for training programs available to unemployed, underemployed, and vulnerable workers across Utah. Learn & Work in Utah programs will continue to support these educational and training pathways in partnership with employers providing resume-building experiences,” the release later sates.

On Thursday morning, Gov. Cox’s office informed ABC4 that the mask mandate for all state employees will be extended until May 31.

ABC4 will stream the full briefing above starting at 11 a.m.