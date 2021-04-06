Salt Lake County Mayor says masks will be required in county facilities after end of statewide mask mandate

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Even after the statewide mask mandate ends this weekend, Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson said masks will continue to be required in all county-run buildings for the foreseeable future.

This includes venues, libraries, recreation and art centers, along with a number of other facilities.

“It’s important that I protect my staff and teams and it’s also important that our patrons come – children included – safely,” Wilson said.



Wilson does not have the power to decide if the county’s mask mandate will be extended to businesses and the general public. That decision will be made Friday by the Salt Lake County Health Department and Council.

No matter the decision, Wilson asked Salt Lake County businesses to keep current requirements in place.

“Businesses like Harmons, Costco, and others are already saying, ‘Yes indeed, masks will be required here for the foreseeable future.’ And that’s very good news,” Wilson said. “I’m asking that large and small businesses follow that lead and that they require customers to wear masks.”

Despite the decision that’s made, the Mayor is asking the public to continue to wear face-coverings in public places.

With the statewide mask mandate expiring in four days, Wilson shares what she would like to see from state leaders.

“I think legislators who were against a mandate, I hope they step up and back up the science and at least share with people – as I am – that it makes perfect sense to continue. I would hope the Governor does the same,” she said.

Gov. Spencer Cox is keeping the mask mandate at all state buildings.