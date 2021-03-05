Live music returns in Park City for first time since pandemic started

Will wearing two masks better protect me from the virus? AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – At O.P. Rockwell Cocktail Lounge and Music Hall, live concerts are coming back for the first time in nearly a year.

“What I’ve seen from guests? Giggles, laughter, singing along,” said Xania V. Woodman, general manager.

“Just wear your mask — that’s all I ask,” she added.

The venue, like so many during the pandemic, hadn’t hosted live music during much of 2020. Then, a virtual-only Sundance — upon which so many businesses in Park City typically depend for huge sales added to the difficult year. It was as if Sundance didn’t happen, at least for businesses along Main Street.

But in the last month, local acts have begun performing with strict guidelines for guests.

Tables are at least six feet apart from other tables or any chairs at those other tables. Mask wearing is strictly enforced. And for those who want to get up and dance during the performance, they’re politely asked to sit down. For staff, it hasn’t always been easy to keep patrons in line with the guidelines but the staff is committed to keeping people safe by following protocol.

And next weekend, O.P. Rockwell Cocktail Lounge and Music Hall is welcoming the first touring guest since the pandemic, started California-based Shane Hall.

“Let’s have a nice time, let’s be safe, and let’s live our best lives right now. That’s our job. It could be over, at any moment, so get out there and enjoy!” said Hall during a Zoom call with ABC4 on Friday.

Hall will perform on March 12 and 13 in Park City.

“Being at O.P. Rockwell is going to be like the first real show experience and I can’t be more excited. And grateful,” said Hall.