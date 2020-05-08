Little Sahara Recreation Area to re-open next week

JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A favorite recreational spot for many Utahns is reopening after being closed for over a month during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bureau of Land Management plans to open Little Sahara Recreation area on Wednesday, May 13th.

BLM officials say they will collaborate with state and local government to implement restrictions to keep visitors safe.

“The BLM’s number one priority is to protect the health and safety of staff and visitors to our recreation areas and facilities,” officials said.

The area is very popular, according to the BLM on busy weekends in the spring, LSRA may receive up to 30,000 visitors.

Check back here: https://www.blm.gov/learn/interpretive-centers/little-sahara-recreation-area for updates on the reopening.

