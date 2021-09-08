List: Utah schools with the most active COVID-19 cases after Labor Day weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Students are back to school across Utah. Already, hundreds of these students have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, in the first update since the Labor Day weekend, the Utah Department of Health reported 1,151 new cases of COVID-19 among school-aged children. For the entire school year, UDOH reports over 2,600 cases have been confirmed in Utah’s schools. Just over 2,030 of those cases have been reported in the last two weeks.

For the 2020-21 school year, Utah saw over 39,900 COVID-19 cases in schools, including over 33,000 in students.

Here are five Utah schools with the current highest numbers of active COVID-19 cases among students:

Cedar Valley High: 36 Green Canyon High: 18 Syracuse High: 18 Sky View High: 17 Willowcreek Middle: 16

Cedar Valley and Willowcreek are both in the Alpine School District while Green Canyon and Sky View are in the Cache School District. Cedar Valley and Willowcreek were also among the top five schools with the most active cases to end August.

The five schools above also have the highest count of currently active cases, which includes students, teachers, and others involved with the school.

According to UDOH, here are the five schools that have seen the most cases of COVID-19 so far:

Cedar Valley High: 50 Sky View High: 24 Willowcreek Middle: 21 Green Canyon High: 20 Vista Heights Middle: 20

Of these, three are in the Alpine School District and two are in the Cache District. To see the full dashboard, click here. UDOH says reporting of these cases may be delayed.

Over 70% of Utahns 12-years-old and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The youngest in the state – those between the ages of 12 and 18 – are the least-vaccinated, according to UDOH. As of Sept. 6, 54.3% of this age group has received at least one dose of the vaccine while 42.6% are fully vaccinated.