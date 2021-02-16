‘Limited number’ of COVID-19 vaccine appointments to become available in Weber County

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Starting Wednesday, February 17, a limited number of COVID-19 vaccination appointments will be available through the Weber-Morgan Health Department.

In a Tuesday Facebook post, the Health Department says the limited number of appointments will be made available at select Associated Food Stores pharmacies to provide additional access points for receiving the vaccine.

Appointments are only available for Utahns currently eligible – those over the age of 70, healthcare workers, first responders, K-12 teachers, and school employees – on a first come, first serve basis.

If you are unable to secure an appointment, the Weber-Morgan Health Department says to check back frequently for appointment times are being added often.

Here are the locations will appointments, as of February 16:

Harmons Pharmacy at 5370 S 1900 West, Roy

Lee’s Marketplace Pharmacy at 2645 N Washington Boulevard, North Ogden

Fresh Market Pharmacy at 5691 Harrison Boulevard, South Ogden

Macey’s Pharmacy at 325 36th Street, Ogden

For more information, click here.

Starting March 1, eligibility will be expanded by lowering the age from 70 to 65 and including those 18 and older with underlying medical conditions.

Biran Bennion, Director of the Weber-Morgan Health Department tells ABC4 residents 65 and older along with those who have underlying health conditions can register for their vaccinations now. Bennion says the Weber-Morgan County Health Department has been operating off a waitlist and call-back system.

Though residents are signing up for their COVID-19 vaccines now, they will not start receiving them until March 1.

For more information on how the Weber-Morgan Health Department is continuing to vaccinate its residents, click here.