Level 3 sex offenders among inmates released from Monroe County Jail

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) – Eight registered sex offenders have been released from the Monroe County Jail as part of a statewide order coming from The Department of Corrections and Community Services– or DOCCS.

The Monroe County Sheriffs office said that more than 50 prisoners have been released from the Monroe County Jail on Saturday. Nine of those inmates are now staying at the Holiday Inn Express in Greece.

Among the inmates known to be staying at the Holiday Inn Express are four registered sex offenders. Three of whom are registered as level 3 sex offender and are deemed by New York courts as most likely to re-offend. All three of the level 3 sex offenders staying at the Holiday Inn Express have been convicted for the rape of minors.

“It doesn’t make any sense. If you could present an argument to me that makes sense, I’m willing to listen. But this doesn’t make and sense,” Patrick Phelan, the Greece Chief of Police, said.

The inmates were moved to the Holiday Inn Express after the DOCCS was ordered to release low level technical parole violators, amid concerns that COVID-19 has spread in local prisons..

“So you have a violent criminal who’s done time in state prison who’s been given the chance of parole, and not followed the conditions of their parole. That’s who you’re talking about right now,” Phelan said.

Phelan is critical of the DOCCS decision to release inmates, and said he would have liked to be notified because of the threat these inmates pose to the community.

“We weren’t told by anyone,” Phelan said. “I think good practice would be if your going to release convicted felons. Some of them very violent some of those level 3 sex offenders, You might want to give law enforcement the heads up.”

News 8 reached out to DOCCS for their response to Phelan’s concerns. DOCCS said it made decisions on who to release based on a “review of the underlying technical violation, not the original crime.”

The department said in their statement to News 8, “This significant action is being taken in response to a growing number of COVID-19 cases in local jails over the past few days and weeks. Our top priority remains the public health and safety of New Yorkers during this global public health emergency and this measure will further protect a vulnerable population from contracting and transmitting this infectious disease.”

