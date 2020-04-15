Latter-day Saints participating in global COVID-19 relief efforts

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced an ongoing global effort to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Church resources are being deployed and volunteers are being encouraged to join with their neighbors in worthwhile efforts wherever they live to combat the effects of COVID-19.

“We know that God will hear and answer our prayers. We have been taught to be ‘anxiously engaged’ in relieving suffering and caring for those in need,” said the First Presidency in a letter released on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

To date, the Church says it has approved over 110 COVID-19 relief projects in 57 countries. Most of these are done with partners from humanitarian agencies, health ministries and hospitals, which allows them to use resources including food, hygiene products, personal protective equipment, medical equipment, cash, and other commodities in places where they can do the most good, according to the Church.

For example, the Church says their Beehive Clothing facilities in Brazil, Mexico, Paraguay, the Philippines, and Utah will temporarily shift their operations from the manufacture of religious clothing to the sewing of masks (all locations) and gowns (Utah only) needed by those in the medical field.

“We’re trying to work with governments [and] community leaders and find out what they need and then respond,” said Sister Sharon Eubank, president of Latter-day Saint Charities and a member of the Relief Society general presidency. “We have mobilized the Relief Society and their families to help with some of these projects.”

“Latter-day Saint Charities is very lucky because we have partnerships, whether it’s a pandemic or not,” Sister Eubank added. “We’ve had trusted relationships over time. So when there is a pandemic, we don’t have to start from scratch. We know exactly how to help each other.”

In Utah, the Church says the women of the Relief Society are organizing members to participate in a partnership between Latter-day Saint Charities, Intermountain Healthcare and the University of Utah Health to help sew 5 million clinical face masks to be donated to health care workers.

“We invite our members to participate in these and other relief projects in their areas and communities as opportunities arise and as local government directives and personal circumstances allow,” said the First Presidency letter.

