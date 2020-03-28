Latter-day Saint missionary tests positive for COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a confirmed case of coronavirus among its missionaries.
Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff said a young man from Guatemala and serving in Mexico City tested positive for COVID-19 and is being treated for mild symptoms.
“He and his current companion are isolated away from others,” said Woodruff in a statement Friday evening.
Officials are working to notify all those with whom the missionary had recent contact. This included a previous companion who returned to California two days ago and is in self-isolation at home, church officials said. At this point, that missionary is not showing any symptoms.
“Medical professionals are working with the missionary and his family to ensure they take all necessary precautions during the next few weeks,” the church said.
The church previously released self-isolation procedures for missionaries who are traveling, at home and in the field.
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Updates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
LATEST POSTS:
- Police chase ends with multiple people in custody in Salt Lake City
- Utah mayor enlists help of NFL-player sons to demonstrate proper social distancing
- Utah boy shows appreciation for truck drivers during COVID-19 pandemic
- Internet safety for youth during COVID-19
- Joe Ingles shares his pandemic experience as a parent of a special needs child