Latter-day Saint missionary tests positive for COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a confirmed case of coronavirus among its missionaries.

Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff said a young man from Guatemala and serving in Mexico City tested positive for COVID-19 and is being treated for mild symptoms.

“He and his current companion are isolated away from others,” said Woodruff in a statement Friday evening.

Officials are working to notify all those with whom the missionary had recent contact. This included a previous companion who returned to California two days ago and is in self-isolation at home, church officials said. At this point, that missionary is not showing any symptoms.

“Medical professionals are working with the missionary and his family to ensure they take all necessary precautions during the next few weeks,” the church said.

The church previously released self-isolation procedures for missionaries who are traveling, at home and in the field.

