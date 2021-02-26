Latter-day Saint Charities donates $20M to global COVID-19 fight

UTAH (ABC4) – The humanitarian arm of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Latter-day Saint Charities, has announced a $20 million grant to support a global effort against COVID-19.

The grant will support UNICEF’s global work with the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator and the vaccines arms of the ACT Accelerator called the COVAX Facility.

The Church says this grant is in addition to its $3 million donation in 2020 to facilitate UNICEF’s urgent COVID-19 response, providing water, sanitation, and hygiene services.

A Friday release says the new grant will contribute to UNICEF’s historic efforts in leading the procurement and supply of 2 billion COVID-19 vaccines to around 196 participating COVAX countries and economies by the end of 2021.

The initial doses are intended to protect frontline health care and social workers, as well as high risk and vulnerable people.

According to the Church, the donation will also support UNICEF as it works with countries to strengthen its cold and supply chains, train health workers, address misinformation, and build trust in vaccines and in the health systems delivering them.



Through the COVAX Facility, together with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the WHO, and CEPI, UNICEF say it is leveraging its experience in vaccine procurement and delivery, and its strengths and reach in community engagement, to build demand and acceptance for vaccines.

According to the release, the response aims to accelerate the end of the pandemic and minimize disruption to the lives of children by protecting health and social care workers around the world, including educators and primary caregivers.

Latter-day Saint Charities and UNICEF USA entered into partnership in 2013, working together to support children and their families in the areas of immunization, emergency response, and education and development needs of refugees.