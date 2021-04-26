Las Vegas performances announced as restrictions ease

The illuminated casinos of the Las Vegas strip.

LAS VEGAS (ABC4) – As COVID-19 restrictions ease and vaccinations continue, you may be ready to hit the road – or board an airplane – for a weekend getaway.

Las Vegas is among those preparing for visitors, with well-known musical artists like Bruno Mars and David Guetta returning to their residencies.

Clark County, home to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, has a 33-page COVID-19 mitigation plan, ABC4 affiliate KLAS reports. On May 1, when Nevada puts COVID-19 enforcement measures back into the hands of local leaders, the county will be responsible for safety measures.

Some guidelines that could take effect, according to KLAS, include:

Restaurants could increase the number of people at tables to 10

Buffets could reopen

Pool tables and arcade games would reopen with limitations

Day clubs and nightclubs could reopen with limitations

The mask mandate and social distancing requirements will not change for the county on May 1. And when it comes to casinos, the Nevada Gaming Control Board will take over rules for capacity limits.

Before traveling to Las Vegas, or anywhere else, be sure to check local COVID-19 guidelines and the requirements businesses and venues have in place.

Who’s coming to Las Vegas

If you’re ready to see your favorite performers again, we know that Bruno Mars and David Guetta will return to their Vegas residencies.

Mars will take the stage over the Fourth of July weekend at Park MGM.

The six show dates are:

Saturday, July 3, 2021

Sunday, July 4, 2021

Friday, July 9, 2021

Saturday, July 10, 2021

Friday, July 23, 2021

Saturday, July 24, 2021

Guetta, as well as the Chainsmokers, Kygo, Diplo, and Major Lazer, have announced residencies at Wynn Nightlife.

When it opens this summer, Resorts World Las Vegas says DJ, producer, and Grammy Award-winning artist Zedd will be the inaugural headliner and resident.

Resorts World Las Vegas has also confirmed its entertainment lineup, including:

Celine Dion

Carrie Underwood

Katy Perry

Luke Bryan

Tiësto

Resorts World Las Vegas will be the Strip’s newest property, costing $4.3 billion, and opening June 24. Hotel reservations are now available and can be booked online.