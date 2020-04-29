Larry H. Miller Group to offer prizes to participants of statewide “Driven to Assist” food drive

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Larry H. Miller Group announced on Wednesday that it will hold a “Driven to Assist” campaign, which includes a week-long, statewide food drive, according to a press release from the Utah Jazz.

The company will collect food at its 22 car dealerships in Utah, 13 LHM Megaplex movie theaters, the Vivint Smart Home Arena and Smith’s Ballpark to benefit the Utah Food Bank and help address food insecurity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The food drive will last from Thursday, April 30 through Wednesday, May 6, and donors can drop off non-perishable food items from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at drive-thru locations each day, except for Sunday, May 3. Donors should drop off items at the adjacent Park Place at Vivint Smart Home Arena and at the North Parking Lot at Smith’s Ballpark.

Those collecting the food items will be wearing face masks.

“We invite communities throughout the state to join us in assisting those who may be facing challenges during this unprecedented time,” said Gail Miller, owner and chair of the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies. “One of our guiding principles at the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies is to ‘go about doing good until there is too much good in the world.’ I am impressed with Utahns’ willingness to collaborate and to serve others. Together, we can help fulfill a critical need for the Utah Food Bank and its partners.”

In order to receive a thank-you item, donors must bring at least eight cans of food. One thank-you item will be given per vehicle. The drop-off locations listed below will provide the following thank you items:

LHM automobile dealerships will offer a $10 coupon for a lube, oil and filter change at any of its Utah locations.

Megaplex Theatres will provide a large tub of freshly popped Megaplex popcorn, delivered via its Curbside Popcorn Service.

Smith’s Ballpark will award donors a voucher for two tickets to a Salt Lake Bees baseball game.

Vivint Smart Home Arena will award donors a $10 online credit to the Utah Jazz Team Store.

Donations must include only non-perishable food items such as canned goods. Refrigerated items will not be accepted. Food items that are currently most needed include peanut butter, mac & cheese, canned meats (tuna, chicken or beef), chili, SpaghettiOs, canned fruits and other boxed meals.

In addition, the Utah Food Bank will accept cash donations here or over Venmo to @UtahFoodBank. Venmo contributions should include “Driven to Assist” in the comment. Click here for more information.

