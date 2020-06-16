Lagoon adopts stricter mask policy as COVID-19 cases in Utah grow

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Monday, Lagoon added a new mask requirement for ride lines at the park.

“Just a reminder that starting tomorrow, June 15th, we have implemented a new safety protocol for ride lines! All guests (with the exception of very young children and toddlers) will be required to wear a mask within all rides queues, in addition to social distancing. Masks may be removed on rides,” a post on their Facebook post reads.

When Lagoon re-opened in late May — roughly two months later than usual, due to the COVID-19 pandemic — they did so with a number of guidelines already in place. Guests are required to book reservations online, and masks are required to get into the park. There are also numerous signs and markers on the ground to promote social distancing.

Even now, with the new policy, guests are not required to wear masks as they walk around Lagoon.

“You have to put your mask back on in the ride queue. You can take it off to get on the ride, but in the ride queue — that’s where we require masks,” said Julie Freed, Lagoon’s director of special events.

“If you don’t put your mask on — you’re not getting on the ride,” she added.