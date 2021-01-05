LA County paramedics told to conserve oxygen, don’t transfer patients with low survival rate

LOS ANGELES (ABC4) – Los Angeles County paramedics have received new directives to on how to care for patients as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact ICU capacity in Southern California.

Those directives include not transferring patients who have a lesser chance of survival and to conserve oxygen, according to NewsNation.

Under one directive, paramedics are not to transfer patients in cardiac arrest to the hospital “if return of spontaneous circulation is not achieved in the field.” NewsNation explains that if patients who do not respond within 10 minutes of on-scene interventions, paramedics must determine them dead on scene and not bring them to the hospital.

The second directive orders ambulance crews to conserve oxygen because supplies have been strained by the coronavirus pandemic. According to the document obtained by NewsNation, crews can now only administer oxygen to patients whose oxygen saturation levels are below 90%.

California is reportedly contracting with the Army Corps of Engineers to upgrade some of the hospital systems that can’t handle the oxygen demand.

According to the Associated Press, just 1% of Californians have been immunized amid slow vaccine rollout.