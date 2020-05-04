Kroger to provide free COVID-19 testing to frontline associates

(ABC4 News) — Kroger Health announced Monday that the company will begin offering free COVID-19 testing to frontline associates based on their symptoms and medical need, according to a release.

“At Kroger, the safety and health of our associates and customers remains our top priority during this unprecedented time,” said Tim Massa, Kroger’s senior vice president and chief people officer. “Our associates have worked tirelessly to provide communities continued access to fresh, affordable food. We are dedicated to providing support and gratitude to our associates across the country.”

The tests will be offered as either self-administered tests or through Kroger’s drive-thru testing sites.

In addition to providing testing, the release stated that Kroger has provided protective face masks to all associates, limited customer capacity, and implemented social distancing practices. The company has invested in employee benefits packages and provides financial assistance to employees affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kroger’s emergency leave guidelines provides paid time off to those directly affected by the virus.

