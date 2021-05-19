Smith’s drops mask requirement for fully-vaccinated individuals as Kroger updates guidelines

(ABC4) – The nation’s largest grocery chain has relaxed its mask requirement.

Kroger, the parent company of Smith’s Food and Drug, says starting Thursday, May 20, fully vaccinated shoppers and most fully vaccinated employees will be able to drop the masks.

If a state or local mandate is in place requiring masks, then masks will still be required.

Non-vaccinated employees will still be required to wear a mask, as will those in the pharmacy and clinic locations.

Non-vaccinated customers are also asked to keep their masks on.

Kroger joins most other retailers in relaxing mask requirements following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Target, Harmons, Home Depot, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Costco have also lifted their mask requirements for vaccinated individuals.