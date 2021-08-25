Krispy Kreme doubles freebie for vaccinated guests for limited time

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 05: Doughnuts are sold at a Krispy Kreme store on May 05, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The doughnut chain reported yesterday that it plans to take the company public again. The company was taken public in 2000 but struggled before being acquired by JAB Holding Company in 2016. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(ABC4) – As if one doughnut was not enough, Krispy Kreme is upping its free offering to those who get the COVID-19 vaccine. In March, Krispy Kreme became one of the first national chains to offer a freebie to Americans who received their vaccine, saying they could get an Original Glazed doughnut every day for the rest of the year.

Now, for a limited time, the deal is doubled.

“We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer said in March. To get the free doughnut, customers just have to show their COVID-19 vaccine card.

Now, Krispy Kreme is offering everyone who has received the COVID-19 vaccine and shows their vaccination card two free doughnuts. These aren’t regular doughnuts either – while one will be the Original Glazed doughnut, the other is an Original Glazed Heart doughnut.

This double-deal is only available for a limited time – August 30 through September 9. For more information, visit Krispy Kreme.