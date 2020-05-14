Kenny Chesney postpones remaining 2020 tour dates

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Mega-country superstar Kenny Chesney has made the incredibly difficult decision to do the one thing he hoped he would not need to do, which is postpone the 2020 Chillaxification Tour.

This includes the scheduled Usana Amphitheatre date of August 6.

After exhaustive conversations with everyone involved with the tour, and getting the best possible input available related to COVID-19 restrictions, Chesney is moving his tour into 2021.



Kenny says “With so many tours needing to move and wanting to make sure we are in the best possible circumstances for No Shoes Nation, I think – and I hate saying this – it’s best to move everything into 2021.” In a Facebook post, Chesney references how tough the decision was because he didn’t want to disappoint fans.

Chesney is the only country artist on Billboard’s Top 10 Touring Acts of the Past 25 Years, and pressing pause on this year’s tour was not his expected outcome when the first leg of his 2020 Chillaxification Tour was postponed. Yet he remained hopeful he and his band would get to play for arenas around the country in 2020.

Even as many states relax restrictions, there is still a great deal of uncertainty. At this point Kenny;s tour management teams are locking down the schedule for when it’s believed issues surrounding COVID-19 will be more resolved. Committed to No Shoes Nation, arriving at this decision allows his team to concretize the best possible line-up of venues and dates when the tour finally kicks off.



Original tickets will be honored for rescheduled show dates.

Those with tickets to a postponed show, refund options will be available at the time a rescheduled show date is announced.

