Kearns declares local public health emergency

KEARNS (ABC4 News) Kearns has not seen it’s first case of COVID-19. But Mayor Kelly F. Bush has officially declared a local health emergency to help ensure Kearns can access every resource that may be needed.
She wrote a letter to the the residents and said she shares concerns with everyone about the coronavirus threat to the community. In a press release she is is quoted:
“The health and safety of our residents is the paramount concern of the Kearns Metro Township Council. We will work tirelessly to combat COVID-19 while also ensuring that municipal operations and services continue with minimal disruption,”
The declaration also implements the recommendations Governor Herbert issued on March 12th to minimize the impact of COVID-19
• Limiting public gatherings to less than 100 people;
• Requiring that all government-sponsored electronic meetings be
held electronically;
• Urging people over 60 or who are immunocompromised to avoid
gatherings of more than 20 people;
• Urging long-term care and medical facilities restrict visitor access and
monitor employees and visitors for COVID-19 symptoms.
The township will notify residents of any updates.
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Updates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
What people are reading right now:
- Each state will decide how to ensure essential workers can get child care
- Hobby Lobby temporarily closing all stores, will furlough ‘nearly all store employees’
- CDC recommending Americans cover their faces with non-medical masks
- Reminders from Utah’s DWR during the COVID-19 pandemic
- ‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – April 3, 2020