Kane County first to transition to green phase or ‘New Normal’

KANE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Governor Gary Herbert announced during a press conference Thursday that Kane County will transition to the green phase, or “The New Normal.”

During Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing Governor Herbert said Southwest Utah will remain in yellow phase guidelines until further notice, with the exception of Kane County.

Kane County will transition to green guidelines starting Friday, June 12 at 10 a.m.

According to the Southwest Utah Public Health Department events and activities may be held for a limited number of people, the number restriction applies for in and outdoor venues. Check out Mass gatherings can resume in Southwest Utah for specifics.

