KANE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Governor Gary Herbert announced during a press conference Thursday that Kane County will transition to the green phase, or “The New Normal.”

During Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing Governor Herbert said Southwest Utah will remain in yellow phase guidelines until further notice, with the exception of Kane County.

See the briefing below:

Kane County will transition to green guidelines starting Friday, June 12 at 10 a.m.

According to the Southwest Utah Public Health Department events and activities may be held for a limited number of people, the number restriction applies for in and outdoor venues. Check out Mass gatherings can resume in Southwest Utah for specifics.