Just under 900 new COVID-19 cases reported in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 894 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, August 6.

There are seven new virus-related deaths reported.

A total of 438,479 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,960,208 people have been tested. This is an increase of 7,411.

UDOH reports a total of 5,383,911 total tests, an increase of 12,901 since yesterday.

In total, 3,065,799 vaccines have been administered, which is 7,820 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 859 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.6%. 

There are 375 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 18,907. 

UDOH is reporting 2,494 total deaths.

  1. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  2. Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  3. Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  7. Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
﻿TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive438,479437,585
Total people tested2,960,2082,952,797
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,4942,486
Vaccines administered3,065,7993,057,979
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19375395
Total hospitalizations18,90718,867
Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of July 28
