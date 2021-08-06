Just under 900 new COVID-19 cases reported in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 894 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, August 6.

There are seven new virus-related deaths reported.

A total of 438,479 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,960,208 people have been tested. This is an increase of 7,411.

UDOH reports a total of 5,383,911 total tests, an increase of 12,901 since yesterday.

In total, 3,065,799 vaccines have been administered, which is 7,820 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 859 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.6%.

There are 375 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 18,907.

UDOH is reporting 2,494 total deaths.

Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 438,479 437,585 Total people tested 2,960,208 2,952,797 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,494 2,486 Vaccines administered 3,065,799 3,057,979 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 375 395 Total hospitalizations 18,907 18,867

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of July 28