Just under 900 new COVID-19 cases reported in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 894 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, August 6.
There are seven new virus-related deaths reported.
A total of 438,479 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,960,208 people have been tested. This is an increase of 7,411.
UDOH reports a total of 5,383,911 total tests, an increase of 12,901 since yesterday.
In total, 3,065,799 vaccines have been administered, which is 7,820 more than yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 859 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.6%.
There are 375 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 18,907.
UDOH is reporting 2,494 total deaths.
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|438,479
|437,585
|Total people tested
|2,960,208
|2,952,797
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,494
|2,486
|Vaccines administered
|3,065,799
|3,057,979
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|375
|395
|Total hospitalizations
|18,907
|18,867