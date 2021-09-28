Just one Utah school in Test to Stay threshold: UDOH data

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – By now, most – if not all – Utah schools have been in session for a month. In this time, over 7,700 COVID-19 cases associated with schools have been identified, according to the Utah Department of Health. Of those, over 6,700 are cases among students.

One week ago, UDOH was reporting almost 6,200 COVID-19 cases among Utah students, teachers, and others associated with the state’s schools. At that time, four schools were in Test to Stay. Under Utah law, schools with 1,500 students or more are required to enact Test to Stay when they have 2% of their students test positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days. For those with fewer than 1,500 students, 30 students must test positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days.

When a school is in test to stay, if parents opt-out of having their child tested, those students will not be allowed to go to school for 10 days, just like students who do test positive.

As of Sept. 28, UDOH is reporting just one school is in the Test to Stay threshold – Mountain Crest High in Cache County, which has had more than 30 cases of COVID-19 in the last two weeks.

One week ago, Mountain Crest High and these three schools were in Test to Stay:

Syracuse Elementary

Antelope Elementary

American Preparatory Academy-Draper 2

This week, the three schools listed above are more than halfway to meeting Test to Stay protocol, according to UDOH. Two other schools, Buffalo Point Elementary School and Syracuse High, are also in this category.

Below are the schools with the highest amount of active cases of COVID-19 among students, according to UDOH. Included is the 14-day percentage of students testing positive:

Mountain Crest High: 62 cases, 4.2% students testing positive Antelope Elementary: 29 cases, 5.1% students testing positive American Preparatory Academy-Draper 2: 27 cases, 2.2% students testing positive Syracuse High: 26 cases, 1.2% students testing positive Syracuse Elementary: 20 cases, 2.4% students testing positive

One week ago, Syracuse Elementary had the highest number of active COVID-19 cases among students with 46, followed by Antelope Elementary at 42. Mountain Crest High had the fourth highest at 31 cases. Syracuse High is reporting the same number of active cases this week as it was last week.

According to the Cache County School District COVID-19 dashboard, there are only 16 active cases among students but an additional 42 cases were identified as part of a Test to Stay event.

Here are the five schools that have had the highest number of total COVID-19 cases, according to UDOH:

Mountain Crest High: 87 Cedar Valley High: 75 Syracuse Elementary: 63 Syracuse High: 61 Antelope Elementary: 58

Just a week ago, Mountain Crest High was not among the top five. It replaces American Preparatory Academy-Draper 2, which has 55 cumulative cases. To see the full dashboard, click here. UDOH says reporting of these cases may be delayed.

UDOH reports just under 73% of Utahns 12-years-old and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 64.7% are fully vaccinated.