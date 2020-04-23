Juan Diego Catholic High School celebrates seniors

DRAPER, UTAH (ABC4 NEWS) – With all Utah schools remaining closed for the remainder of the school year graduating seniors for the class of 2020, many of the traditional celebrations held this time of year are being suspended or postponed due to the rules and requirements set in place to

control the spread of coronavirus.

Juan Diego Catholic High School is finding new and innovative ways to celebrate their Senior

Class during these unprecedented times.

School officials are placing signs in the front yards of the seniors to let them know that they are not forgotten. The signs display the school mascot, the soaring eagle, flying high over the Salt Lake Valley

with the words, United, Brave, Strong printed underneath the mascot.

Juan Diego

According to Dr. Colosimo, the words United, Brave, and Strong were chosen because of the

significance that these words convey. The seniors are united in their faith in God first and

foremost in all of their days.

Bravery is evidenced in the seniors’ trust in God. They know that “this too shall pass” and that

“all things work together for good to those who love Him, school officials add.

Juan Diego Catholic High School first opened in 1999 and is affiliated with the Roman Catholic

Diocese of Salt Lake. More than 98% of Juan Diego’s students graduate, with 94% enrolling in colleges and universities nationwide, according to school officials.

