Jordan School District establishes student and parent hotline

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Jordan School District has opened a hotline to help assist parents and students with at-home digital learning.

The hotline is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (except April 9 and 10) for anyone in need of technical support for Google Classroom, Canvas, Chromebook, internet, etc.

The Student and Parent Technical Support Hotline number (801) 567-8999.