Jonas Brothers requiring COVID-19 health checks for entry to Utah concert

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 20: Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas of Jonas Brothers perform during Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2019 – Show on December 20, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Those planning on singing “Burnin’ Up” or other hits from the Jonas Brothers discography will need to clear a health check first.

According to the Facebook page belonging to USANA Amphitheatre, where the concert will be held on Sept. 3, fans of the ‘Jo-Bros’ will be required to present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event to enter.

Details on the expectations given by the event organizations can be found on Ticketmaster’s website.

The Jonas Brothers aren’t the first act to require a health check for entry into the show, dance-pop duo Louis The Child is also imposing a mandate to enter their live performance at the Ogden Amphitheater as part of the Ogden Twilight Concert Series this Saturday.

At the Salt Lake Twilight Concert Series kickoff show last Thursday featuring rapper Big Boi, crew members were required to be vaccinated and wear masks at all times. Salt Lake City Arts Council Executive Director Felicia Baca explained that her decision to require that of her team was born out of consideration for the artists.

“This is really out of respect for the touring artists. We’ve seen so many touring artists, drop tours or cancel and so it’s really important to us to respect the wishes of the artists and keep their teams safe,” Baca stated.

The Jonas Brothers’ tour, The Remember This Tour, is produced by Live Nation, which along with other entertainment entities such as AEG Presents and IMGoing, have all released new policies for their shows and venues.