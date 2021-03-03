J&J vaccine arrives at Intermountain facilities, roll out plan underway

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Wednesday, the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the third to be approved, began arriving in select Intermountain Hospitals.

Doctor Jarid Gray, who works in Cedar City, spoke with ABC4 about what that means.

“See more of my neighbors and more of my patients and more of their family get vaccinated is really heartwarming,” Dr. Gray says.

According to the USDA, 335,000 Utahns live in a rural community. Officials say this vaccine will be allocated to those folks and smaller facilities first.

“Easier to be in clinics, which is where a majority of people will get the vaccine from,” Dr. Gray explains.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine requires just one dose and does not require special storage, which Dr. Gray says is better suited for smaller communities, hospitals, and health clinics.

“The lack of travel needing to drive an hour or an hour and a half to seek medical care if you only have to do that one time versus twice,” Dr. Gray adds.

In coordination with state guidelines, those 18-years-old and older are approved to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, along with all others with qualifying age and medical conditions.

Scheduling is underway at select Intermountain facilities.

“The big picture I understood is is that it will be rolled out through the health departments and also local clinics,” Dr. Gray says.

According to health experts, the vaccine has been shown to be 100% protective against hospitalizations and death and 85% protective against severe disease for all the variants worldwide that’s been tested so far.